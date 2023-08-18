Q2 2023 Seabird Exploration PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

StÃ¥le Rodahl - SeaBird Exploration Plc - Chairman of the Board



Good morning, everyone. My name is StÃ¥le Rodahl. I'm the Executive Chairman of SeaBird Exploration. And I'm here with our CEO, Finn Atle Hamre; and our CFO, Sveinung Alvestad.



Before I hand it over to them, I just want to make some initial remarks. And before I do that, just a heads up on the Q&A function in the webcast. So you can put questions in there, and then we'll answer at the end of the call.



When we distributed Green Minerals to our shareholders in January, we said that we hope that this would only be the first of many such to come from SeaBird. On the heels of significant revenue receivables to be released over the coming months, a solid two-year contract for the Fulmar Explorer, and a debt refinancing taking maturity to 2026, we are pleased to guide today for a new round of significant distributions to take place in 2023, early 2024.



The exact timing and amount is dependent on the timing of the release, the employment status of the Eagle Explorer, and of course, operational