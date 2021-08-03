Aug 03, 2021 / 04:20AM GMT

Nadine Blayney - ausbiztv - Media



Hi there, and welcome back to the NWR Communications Investor Virtual Conference this year, of course. It's the eighth in the series. And we return to you with another great company, SUDA Pharmaceuticals. It's a biotech company that's focused on developing therapies to treat human disease.



The two focus areas for SUDA are oncology and conditions that impact the central nervous system. So it's developing its invariant natural killer T, iNKT, cell therapy platform from Imperial College London, to treat blood cancers in particular, as well as low-risk oral sprays to reformulate existing pharmaceuticals.



(Conference Instructions) Presenting today for SUDA Pharmaceuticals is Dr. Michael Baker. He is CEO and MD. Michael?



Michael Baker - SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - CEO & MD



Thanks very much, Nadine. Thanks for having me. And thanks to NWR for putting on the event. And thanks to everybody else for dialing in and taking the time. We really appreciate it. And I'm looking forward to taking you through some of what