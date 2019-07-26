Half Year 2019 Elia System Operator SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Thank you, Yannick, and welcome to our half year conference call result. And let's start with an overview of our general performance. As announced in the press release issued this morning, we are posting sound financial and operational results. We have invested so far EUR 388 million in development of the