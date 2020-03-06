Full Year 2019 Elia Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Chris Peeters - Elia Group SA/NV-CEO&Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for being present or for participating in our webcast on the full year result 2019. Elia Group is represented by Catherine Vandenborre, CFO; and myself as CEO. Today's program is as following: first, we'll have a view on the achievements, then Catherine Vandenborre will present the financial results. And finally, we will give some conclusions and an outlook for 2020.



For those with a good memory, we slightly adapted the baseline of last year's presentation from Time to Accelerate to Ready to Accelerate. Our business outlook shows sustained organic growth for the near future. Nonetheless, we are preparing the company for new challenges. In that regard, 2019 was a pivotal year with an upgraded strategy, a new corporate structure and the successful completion of an important capital increase. Indeed, we are ready to accelerate. This is also what society expects from us.



With the Green Deal, the European Commission is stepping on the throttle. Only a