Jul 29, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for holding and welcome to the Elia Group First Half 2020 Results Webcast and Event Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand over the call to Yannick Dekoninck. Go ahead, please, sir.
Yannick Dekoninck - Elia Group SA/NV-IR Officer
Good afternoon. First, we would like to offer you a warm welcome to all of you who have joined us today for the half year results of the Elia Group. We hope that you, your family, friends and colleagues are all safe and well during these extraordinary times.
Present in this call are group CEO, Chris Peeters; and our group CFO, Catherine Vandenborre with me in the room. Chris will first present the highlights of the year, while Catherine will walk us through the figures for the first half of the year. Afterwards, both will answer your questions. Chris, please go ahead.
Chris Peeters - Elia Group SA/NV-CEO&Chairman
Thank you, Yannick, and good
Half Year 2020 Elia Group SA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 29, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...