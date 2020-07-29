Half Year 2020 Elia Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Yannick Dekoninck - Elia Group SA/NV-IR Officer



Good afternoon.



Present in this call are group CEO, Chris Peeters; and our group CFO, Catherine Vandenborre with me in the room. Chris will first present the highlights of the year, while Catherine will walk us through the figures for the first half of the year. Afterwards, both will answer your questions. Chris, please go ahead.



Chris Peeters - Elia Group SA/NV-CEO&Chairman



Thank you, Yannick, and good