Full Year 2020 Elia Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Marleen Vanheck -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for participating in our live-streamed event, which is being broadcast from a corona-proof studio in Brussels. It would have been nicer to meet you in-person, of course, but the lockdown measures have forced us to present our full year results in another format. The setup is different, but we will keep you just informed as we normally would.



What hasn't changed are today's speakers. Elia Group is represented by Catherine Vandenborre, CFO; and by Chris Peeters, CEO, both in good health, as you can see.



Today's program is as follows: first, we will give you an overview of the headlines from 2020. We will talk with Chris Peeters about the acceleration of the energy transition and how Elia Group is managing it. Catherine Vandenborre will then present the financial results. And finally, we will present our conclusion and an outlook on the years to come.



Before we start, I would like to present the disclaimer for today's presentation. As mentioned on the title page, you must read the disclaimer before we can continue. I suppose,