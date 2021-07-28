Half Year 2021 Elia Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Marleen Vanhecke - Elia Group SA/NV-Head of Group Communication&Reputation



Good afternoon and thank you for joining us for this live-streamed event. Today, we will be giving you an overview of the Elia Group's Half Year Results, and for this, we are joined by Elia Group's CFO, Catherine Vandenborre; and the group's CEO, Chris Peeters. Welcome to you both.



The agenda for today is as follows: first, we will give you an overview of the highlights. We will talk with Chris Peeters about the Fit for 55 legislative package from the European Commission. We will also discuss some of our newest publications, for example, we recently published a paper about a new market design. Catherine Vandenborre will then take us through the financials. And finally, we will present the group's outlook for the coming 6 months.



Before we start, I would like to point out the disclaimer for today's presentation. As mentioned on screen now, you must read the disclaimer before we can continue, and I suppose you have all done it by now. So let's immediately kick