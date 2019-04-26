Apr 26, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Eltel audiocast with telephone conference Q1 2019 call. Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Casimir Lindholm; and CFO, Petter Traaholt. (Operator Instructions) Speakers, please begin.
Casimir Lindholm - Eltel AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this audiocast. My name is Casimir Lindholm, I am the CEO of Eltel. With me I have our CFO, Petter Traaholt. We will today, present Eltel's Q1 report. I will start by going through the highlights of the quarter on Page 3.
Overall, it's a good start to the year. We are proceeding as planned. We have had a busy start, both operationally and strategically. During the first quarter, we continued to focus on improving our day-to-day operations and making sure that we deliver what we have promised, both internally and externally. Our operational improvements, specifically our winter planning, went well and improved our results from last year.
The communication segment showed sales in
Q1 2019 Eltel AB Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 26, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
