Q2 2019 Eltel AB Earnings Call Transcript

Casimir Lindholm - Eltel AB(publ)-President&CEO
Hello. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this audiocast. My name is Casimir Lindholm, and I am the CEO of Eltel. With me, I have our CFO, Petter Traaholt. We will today present Eltel's Q2 report. I will start by going through the highlights in the first (sic) [second] quarter on Page 3.
Overall, we are proceeding according to plan. We are EUR 5 million better during the first 6 months compared to last year. We also had an internal goal to have a positive result after 6 -- the first 6 months, and we were very close to achieving that.
We are also improving the cash flow. We had a positive cash flow during Q2, and that is a very good sign. It's a very good sign in any turnaround and then it's a sign that we are doing the right
