Q3 2019 Eltel AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Casimir Lindholm - Eltel AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this audiocast. My name is Casimir Lindholm, and I'm the CEO of Eltel. With me, I have our CFO, Petter Traaholt. We will today present Eltel's Q3 report. I will start by going through the highlights of the third quarter on Page 3.



For the fourth consecutive quarter, we slightly improved the results compared to last year. We improved our operative EBITA margin. The rolling 12 months gross margin continues to gradually recover. Our operating cash flow was stronger compared both to last year's quarter and year-to-date.



As part of the strategic evaluation of Eltel's operations outside Nordics, we have divested our Polish Communication business, which will give a total proceeds of about EUR 12 million. A divestment of the German Communication business is ongoing, and we have concluded that we will retain the Polish and German Power business for the time being while we continue to work to increase their profitability.



In Communication, the