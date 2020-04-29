Q1 2020 Eltel AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Eltel Audiocast with Teleconference Q1 2020.



Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Casimir Lindholm; and CFO, Saila Miettinen-LÃÂ¤hde. Please begin your meeting.



Casimir Lindholm - Eltel AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to this audiocast. My name is Casimir Lindholm, and I'm the President and CEO of Eltel. With me, I have our CFO, Saila Miettinen-LÃÂ¤hde. We will today present Eltel's Q1 report.



I will start by going through the highlights of the third (sic) [first] quarter on Page 3. We have won significant and strategically important contracts in both the Power and Communication segments in Finland and Sweden. This is a statement and testament that Eltel continues to deliver high-quality services and therefore is the customer's first choice. These new contracts, mainly frame agreements, are predictable and repetitive business with healthy margins and low working capital requirements. I will get back to these