Q4 2020 Eltel AB Earnings Call Transcript

Casimir Lindholm - Eltel AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to this audiocast. My name is Casimir Lindholm. I'm the President and CEO of Eltel. With me, I have our CFO, Saila Miettinen-LÃ¤hde. We will today present Eltel's full year and Q4 report.



I will start by going through the highlights for the fourth quarter on Page 3. Our operational performance continued to improve during the fourth quarter, leading to a positive operative EBITDA for the full year 2020. This is the proof that we are on track with our transformation journey. Furthermore, our net working capital at year-end was at a historical low, and we were able to further reduce our net debt.



We signed 5 large and important frame agreements, which confirms our position as the leading Nordic field