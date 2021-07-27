Jul 27, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Jul 27, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Casimir Lindholm
Eltel AB (publ) - President & CEO
* Saila Miettinen-Lahde
Eltel AB (publ) - CFO
=====================
Casimir Lindholm - Eltel AB(publ)-President&CEO
Hello, everyone, and welcome to this live webcast. My name is Casimir Lindholm, I'm the President and CEO of Eltel. With me, I have our CFO Saila Miettinen-Lahde.
We will today present Eltel's Q2 report for 2021. Saila and myself will present the results. And after that, we'll open up for questions. Throughout the presentation, you can e-mail your questions by clicking on the envelope icon next to the presentation.
With that, let's move to Page 3, and I will tell you a bit about Eltel's second quarter. Eltel is a Nordic market leader in Infranets founded in 2001. We are the leading Nordic field service provider within Communication and Power, and we operate throughout the Nordics, Poland,
Q2 2021 Eltel AB Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 27, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...