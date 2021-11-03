Nov 03, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 03, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Casimir Lindholm
Eltel AB (publ) - President & CEO
* Elin Otter
Eltel AB (publ) - Director of Communications & IR
* Saila Miettinen-Lahde
Eltel AB (publ) - CFO
=====================
Casimir Lindholm - Eltel AB(publ)-President&CEO
Hello, everyone, and welcome to this live webcast. My name is Casimir Lindholm, and I'm the President and CEO of Eltel. With me, I have our CFO, Saila Miettinen-Lahde. We will today present Eltel's Q3 report for 2021. Saila and myself will present the results. And after that, we will open up for questions.
(Operator Instructions) With that, let's move to Page 3, and I will tell you a bit about Eltel.
Eltel was founded in 2001, and we are celebrating our 20th anniversary this year. We're the leading Nordic field service provider with communication and power, and we operate throughout the Nordics, Poland,
Q3 2021 Eltel AB Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 03, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...