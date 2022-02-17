Q4 2021 Eltel AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 17, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Casimir Lindholm
Eltel AB (publ) - President & CEO
* Elin Otter
Eltel AB (publ) - Director of Communications & IR
* Saila Miettinen-Lahde
Eltel AB (publ) - CFO
Elin Otter - Eltel AB(publ)-Director of Communications&IR
Hello, everyone, and welcome to this live webcast. Today, we will present Eltel's results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2021. My name is Elin Otter, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations at Eltel. With me, I have our President and CEO, Casimir Lindholm; and our CFO, Saila Miettinen-Lahde. Casimir and Saila will present the results. And after that, we will open up for questions. (Operator Instructions)
With that, let's move to Page 3, and I will hand over the word to you, Casimir.
Casimir Lindholm - Eltel AB(publ)-President
Feb 17, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
