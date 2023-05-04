May 04, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
May 04, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Elin Otter
Eltel AB (publ) - Director of Communications & IR
* Hakan Dahlstrom
Eltel AB (publ) - President & CEO
* Saila Miettinen-Lahde
Eltel AB (publ) - CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Sandra NordlÃ¶w
ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Research Analyst
=====================
Elin Otter - Eltel AB(publ)-Director of Communications&IR
Hello, everyone, and welcome to this webcast. Today, we will present Eltel's results for the first quarter 2023. My name is Elin Otter, and I'm Head of Investor Relations here at Eltel. With me today, I have our President and CEO, Hakan Dahlstrom; and our CFO, Saila Miettinen-Lahde. Hakan and Saila will present the results and we will open up for questions after that and you can either post questions via the link or during
Q1 2023 Eltel AB Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 04, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...