Aug 30, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT
Rosheen Garnon - Alexium International Group Ltd. - Independent Non-Executive Chairwoman
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Alexium International Group Limited investor call. We're going to be talking about our FY 2023 full year results. For those who may not know me, my name is Rosheen Garnon, I'm the Chair of Alexium.
We look -- sorry --we really appreciate you taking the time this morning to join us. On the call today, we have Billy Blackburn, who is our CEO and also Jason Lewis, who is our CFO. So they're going to be doing the main part of the presentation.
I just wanted to acknowledge that tomorrow, September 1, is Billy's 12 month anniversary with the organization. So just wanted to mark that milestone and also to comment on the fact that we had a reorganization of the C-suite when Billy came on Board, you may remember Bob Brookins, took on the CTO role and Billy stepped into the CEO role.
From my perspective and the Board's perspective, that transition has been handled extremely well, very professionally. And you will hear today about the impact that's had on the
