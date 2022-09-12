Sep 12, 2022 / 06:30PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst



Hello, everybody, and thank you for joining us at H.C. Wainwright's 24th Annual Global Investment Conference. My name is [Matthew Loccisano] and I'm an HC. Wainwright Junior Analyst.



So first off, I'd like to welcome David Dodd, who is the Chairman and CEO of GeoVax Labs. And they specialize in the development of human vaccines and immunotherapies to address unmet medical needs in cancer and infectious disease.



David Dodd - GeoVax Labs, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you. Thank you, everyone. Those of you who are here, I ask if you have a cellphone please put in on a -- obviously mute it because it's disruptive. But anyway, so this would be an open discussion because there's a handful of us.



I would just say that probably 90% of the life science companies who are here presenting this week may or may not even be around in five years. I think we will not only be around but we will be extremely valuable company. And partially that's because we have a management team that has done it before. So they always say don't bet on