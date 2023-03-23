Q4 2022 GeoVax Labs Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 23, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome, everyone, to the GeoVax fourth quarter full year 2022 corporate update call. My name is Diego, and I will facilitate today's call. With me today are David Dodd, Chairman and CEO, Mark Reynolds, Chief Financial Officer, Mark Newman, Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Kelly Mckee, Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. John Sharkey, Vice President Business Development. (Operator Instructions)



Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to our host, Gabby DeGravina of CG Capital. Thank you. You may begin.



Gabby DeGravina - CG Capital Markets LLC - IR



Thank you. Please note the following certain statements in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors including whether GeoVax can develop and