Q1 2020 Eastnine AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Britt-Marie Nyman - Eastnine AB(publ)-CFO&Deputy CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of Eastnine's interim report for the first quarter of 2020. The report will be presented by Eastnine's CEO, Kestutis Sasnauskas; and myself, Britt-Marie Nyman, CFO and Deputy CEO. As usual, there will be an opportunity to ask questions in the end of the presentation either over the phone or on the website. The presentation will also be recorded and available on Eastnine's website.



Over to the presentation and Eastnine's CEO, Kestutis Sasnauskas.



Kestutis Sasnauskas - Eastnine AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you very much, and we move immediately to Page #4, describing effects of COVID-19. We want to start with this right away, and then move into further presentation.



We stand very strong in this crisis right now with very solid tenant structure, long leases, long duration of our leases, 95% exposure to office premises, and so far, effects of the COVID-19