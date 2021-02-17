Full Year 2020 Eastnine AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Kestutis Sasnauskas - Eastnine AB(publ)-CEO



Hello and a very warm welcome to our today's presentation. We're trying this time a little bit new media. So as I understand, our translation is somewhat delayed between what I say and what you see. So to mitigate this, I suggest that you actually pose your questions on the chat site. There is a little sign with a question mark on your screen during our presentation, and we will look at them whilst we present and answer all of your questions at the end. And with this, I will start and go ahead.



On today's agenda, we will describe to you the highlights of year-end and fourth quarter and full 2020. We'll go through our property portfolio and investments. Financials will be presented by Britt-Marie, and I will summarize at the very end of this presentation.



So if you look at the highlights, and we're actually very proud to present this 2020 report despite all the difficulties that we experienced during the year due to COVID and restrictions and so on. And of course, it's been a very, very tough year for many,