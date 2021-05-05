Q1 2021 Eastnine AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Kestutis Sasnauskas - Eastnine AB(publ)-CEO



Hello, and a very warm welcome to our quarterly report. Today, we have myself and Britt-Marie presenting. Since this live-sending is a little bit delayed, or coming with a little bit delay between what we speak and what you see, we would like to ask you to pose your questions whilst we speak, and we will collect them and answer at the end of the presentation.



So with this, I would like to start our quarterly brief, where we'll talk about the highlights. We will talk about the new acquisitions, tenants and sustainability. And Britt-Marie will go deeper into our financial performance.



Eastnine in brief. Eastnine actually is a listed Swedish real estate company listed on Nasdaq, Mid Cap. But our core properties are actually all in the Baltics. And what is also, that maybe differs us, is that most of our tenant relationships are Nordic or international.



Our vision is to create and provide prime venues where ideas can flow, people can meet and successful business can be developed. And we worked actually