May 05, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Kestutis Sasnauskas - Eastnine AB(publ)-CEO
Hello, and a very warm welcome to our quarterly report. Today, we have myself and Britt-Marie presenting. Since this live-sending is a little bit delayed, or coming with a little bit delay between what we speak and what you see, we would like to ask you to pose your questions whilst we speak, and we will collect them and answer at the end of the presentation.
So with this, I would like to start our quarterly brief, where we'll talk about the highlights. We will talk about the new acquisitions, tenants and sustainability. And Britt-Marie will go deeper into our financial performance.
Eastnine in brief. Eastnine actually is a listed Swedish real estate company listed on Nasdaq, Mid Cap. But our core properties are actually all in the Baltics. And what is also, that maybe differs us, is that most of our tenant relationships are Nordic or international.
Our vision is to create and provide prime venues where ideas can flow, people can meet and successful business can be developed. And we worked actually
Q1 2021 Eastnine AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
May 05, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...