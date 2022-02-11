Q4 2021 Eastnine AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2022 / 08:15AM GMT

Kestutis Sasnauskas - Eastnine AB(publ)-CEO



My name is Kestutis Sasnauskas. And with me, I have Britt-Marie Nyman, Deputy CEO and CFO, who will be presenting this report.



So we're starting with the first picture. I'm very happy to announce that we acquired this beautiful property just at the end of the year. That will increase our earnings capacity further going on.



If we move into the region and our highlights, just to remind you, we have a fantastic opportunity by investing in the Baltic region, which is actually growing a bit faster. And today, we will discuss a bit more about that.



If we look at our portfolio, it's yielding higher than the Nordics. And at the same time, we have majority Nordic and international tenants. So we have a Baltic yields compared with Nordic underlying risk. We also, during this year, decided to look into Poland as a new market, which we see as very attractive given its size and liquidity and also availability of actually investments in 8 cities, including