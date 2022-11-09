Nine months 2022 Eastnine AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Kestutis Sasnauskas - Eastnine AB(publ)-CEO



Hello, and a very warm welcome to our quarterly presentation. My name is Kestutis Sasnauskas and with me is Britt-Marie Nyman. Today, we have actually a very nice report to present you and I'm extremely glad to do it actually on a day when Eastnine is turning actually 15. On this same very day, we were listed on Stockholm Stock Exchange back in 2007.



So if we look into the highlights of the quarter, we have a very strong positive net letting during the whole period, but also in the third quarter. So it's actually the third quarter in a row where we delivered positive net letting results. We also enjoyed a record high profit from property management. Of course, part of it is growth of our portfolio. But not only that, it's also improved leasing and improved operations.



We also received top rating in GRESB, receiving 92 points and becoming one of the industry leaders globally. And of course, we will continue working on our properties, both improving them operationally in terms of energy efficiency, but also