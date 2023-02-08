Q4 2022 Eastnine AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Kestutis Sasnauskas - Eastnine AB(publ)-CEO



Hello, and a very warm welcome to our year-end report. My name is Kestutis Sasnauskas. I'm CEO Eastnine. And with me, I have Britt-Marie Nyman, CFO and Deputy CEO. And today, we will be presenting a summary of our year 2022.



With this, I move in to the quarter, which actually -- and the whole year, which was very strong for us. During the year, we had a positive net letting of 9,300 square meters. It's around EUR 2 million in value. Q4 was somewhat negative, but we are at a very high levels of occupancy. As you can see, we are 96.3% occupancy rate, which also increased during the year by 6 percentage points.



We also have record high