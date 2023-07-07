Half Year 2023 Eastnine AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 07, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Kestutis Sasnauskas - Eastnine AB(publ)-CEO



Hello, and a very warm welcome to our first half results presentation for 2023. My name is Kestutis Sasnauskas, I'm CEO of Eastnine; and with me I have Britt-Marie Nyman, Deputy CEO and CFO. And together we will go through today's presentation.



Before I start, I would like to remind you that there is a certain little delay in what we send and actually when you hear us. So please post all your questions during the presentation, so we can actually start answering them directly after we finish, without any delays.



With this, I go into highlights of the quarter, and we had actually a very strong continuous growth, growing our net operating profit by 41%. Profit from property management continues, up 49% during the first half compared to the first half of last year. There is a weakening in result in terms of profit from property management versus Q1, but this is mainly explained by increased interest expenses. If you look on net operating income, we continue performing very strongly. And this is mainly driven by