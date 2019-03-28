Mar 28, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Stuart, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining EnBW's Investor and Analyst Conference Call on the Full Year Results 2018. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Ingo Peter Voigt, Head of Finance, M&A and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Ingo Peter Voigt - EnBW Energie Baden-WÃ¼rttemberg AG - Head of Finance, M&A and IR



Good. Thank you very much, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, here from EnBW. Thank you for joining us today for our investor and analyst conference call on the full year figures of '18. As always, we have got Thomas Kusterer with us, our CFO, who will give you the normal in-depth analysis into, of course, the full year figures of '18, the forecast of '19 and a view on our strategic updates. And then as already stated, we'll be pleased to answer your questions in our Q&A session.



And with this, it's directly over to Thomas.



Thomas Andreas Kusterer - EnBW Energie Baden-WÃ