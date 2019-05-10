May 10, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Stuart, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the EnBW's investor and analyst conference call on the first 3 months of 2019.



Throughout today's recorded presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Ingo Peter Voigt, Head of Finance, M&A and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Ingo Peter Voigt - EnBW Energie Baden-WÃ¼rttemberg AG - Head of Finance, M&A and IR



Yes. Thank you very much, and ladies and gentlemen, a very good afternoon from our site here in Karlsruhe. Thank you for joining us for today's investors and analysts conference call for the first [3 quarters] of 2019. As always, our CFO Thomas Kusterer will lead you through the relevant figures in slides. Since our last investor and analyst conference call took place only 6 weeks ago, we directly kick off with today's presentation.



And with this, I hand