Jul 25, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Ingo Peter Voigt - EnBW Energie Baden-WÃ¼rttemberg AG - Head of Finance, M&A and IR



Hello and good afternoon to everyone on the call. Thank you for joining us for today's investors and analysts conference call on EnBW's 6-month figures '19. As always, we have got our CFO, Thomas Kusterer, with us. So we'll give you, of course, not unexpected, an in-depth dive into the major developments in the first half of '19.



With this, I directly hand over to Thomas to take you through the relevant figures and slides. Thomas, the floor is yours.



Thomas Andreas Kusterer - EnBW Energie Baden-WÃ¼rttemberg AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Ingo, thanks a lot. And ladies