May 15, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Stuart, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining EnBW's investor and analyst conference call on the Q1 results 2020.



(Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Ingo Peter Voigt, Head of Finance, M&A and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Ingo Peter Voigt - EnBW Energie Baden-WÃ¼rttemberg AG - Head of Finance, M&A and IR



Yes. Thank you very much, and very good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, here from Karlsruhe. Thank you for joining us even in these unusual times for this Friday afternoon investor and analyst conference call. And we hope you all fine.



As always, we have our CFO, Thomas Kusterer, with us, who will guide you through today's presentation and, as you can expect, in counting the corona pandemic, outline the main developments and effects in the first quarter 2020. After that, we look forward to your comments and questions.



With this, I will hand over directly to Thomas to take you through the relevant