Nov 13, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Ingo Peter Voigt - EnBW Energie Baden-WÃ¼rttemberg AG - Head of Finance, M&A and IR



Yes. Thank you very much, and a very good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, here from Karlsruhe. Thank you for joining us this Friday afternoon for our investor and analyst conference call on EnBW's 9 monthly figures '20. We hope you are well and healthy even in these still unusual and even challenging times.



As always, we have got our CFO, Thomas Kusterer, with us who will outline the following topics: our climate neutrality strategy, which we published on October 6; and the main effects on our performance and positioning in the first 9 months '20 in the life and circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic. After that, we