Nov 12, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining EnBW's Investor Analyst Conference Call Q3 2021. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Marcel MÃ¼nch, Head of Financial, M&A and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Thomas Andreas Kusterer - EnBW Energie Baden-WÃ¼rttemberg AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Hello, everybody. It's Thomas Kusterer. I'm going to get started. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thanks for joining us this afternoon for today's investor and analyst conference call on EnBW's results for Q3 2021. To start, please allow me to introduce Marcel MÃ¼nch, who took over as Senior Vice President, Finance, M&A and Investor Relations at EnBW, as of September 1. Marcel, why don't you just say a few words.



Marcel MÃ¼nch -



Yes. Thank you, Thomas. Sure. And having been with EnBW since 2014, I led our M&A team for the last 4 years, and I'm now looking forward to the enlarged responsibilities. In doing so, I know that I