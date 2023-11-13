Nov 13, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm [Mohit], your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the EnBW's Investor and Analyst Conference Call of the First 9 Months 2023. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Marcel Munch, Senior Vice President of Finance, M&A and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Marcel Peter Munch - EnBW Energie Baden-WÃ¼rttemberg AG - Head of Finance, M&A and IR



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you also from my side for joining us for today's investor and analyst conference call on EnBW's results for the first 9 months of 2023. As always, our CFO, Thomas Kusterer, will kick off today's session, providing you with details on the developments in our business during the first 3 quarters and an update on our outlook for the remainder of the year. Afterwards, as always, we look forward to your comments and questions.



And with that, I'll hand over directly to Thomas.



Thomas Andreas Kusterer - EnBW Energie Baden-WÃ¼rttemberg