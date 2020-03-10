Mar 10, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Alexandra Titan - Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. - Head, IR



Hello. I am Alexandra Titan, Head of Investor Relations department. And together with the entire management team, I would like to welcome you to the presentation of Electrica's results for the year 2019. (Conference Instructions)



Kindly note that the entire conference is being recorded. (Conference Instructions) We will start the presentation by presenting the financial results for the entire year 2019. We will go through the budget for 2020. We will continue with the main aspects on group strategy implementation with them and with the main corporate events that took place after our previous web conference. Afterwards we will have a q-and-a session.



Now I will leave the floor to our CEO, Ms. Corina Popescu. Thank you.



Corina Popescu - Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. - CEO



Hello to everybody which attend the meeting. Only a few words from my side as general remark regarding 2019. All of you know that 2019 has been a very difficult year with full of changes for the energy