Nov 13, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Alexandra Titan - Societatea Energetica Electrica SA - Head of Investor Relations



Hello. I am Alexandra Titan, Head of Investor Relations department. Together with the entire team, I would like to welcome you to the presentation of Electrica's results for the third quarter of 2020. Those of you who are connected only by phone, please download the presentation in PDF format following the link available on our website under investor news section. The participants connected online can ask questions during the Q&A section. Kindly note that the entire conference is being recorded and due to the large number of participants, we would like you to mute yourself in case you are connected only by phone.



During our call, we will present the financial results for the third quarter of 2020 and the main aspects on the impact that COVID had on our group's activity. We will move afterwards to the main corporate events that took place since our previous presentation. And we will discuss also about the status of our group's strategy implementation. Afterwards, we will have a Q&A session.



I will