May 21, 2019 / 07:45AM GMT
Presentation
May 21, 2019 / 07:45AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* David John Egan
Electrocomponents plc - CFO & Director
* Lindsley Ruth
Electrocomponents plc - CEO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Julian Charles Cater
Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst
* Kean Marden
Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Rory Edward McKenzie
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - European Support Services Analyst
=====================
Lindsley Ruth - Electrocomponents plc - CEO & Director
Good morning, everyone. I'm Lindsley Ruth, CEO of Electrocomponents. I'm joined today by David Egan, our Chief Financial Officer of Electrocomponents. And today, we'll cover our full year results for the year ended March 31, 2019.
Our theme today is going to be on our continued confidence and investment in the business to grow organically. So today,
Full Year 2019 Electrocomponents PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 21, 2019 / 07:45AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...