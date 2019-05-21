May 21, 2019 / 07:45AM GMT

Presentation

May 21, 2019 / 07:45AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* David John Egan

Electrocomponents plc - CFO & Director

* Lindsley Ruth

Electrocomponents plc - CEO & Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Julian Charles Cater

Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst

* Kean Marden

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Rory Edward McKenzie

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - European Support Services Analyst



=====================

Lindsley Ruth - Electrocomponents plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. I'm Lindsley Ruth, CEO of Electrocomponents. I'm joined today by David Egan, our Chief Financial Officer of Electrocomponents. And today, we'll cover our full year results for the year ended March 31, 2019.



Our theme today is going to be on our continued confidence and investment in the business to grow organically. So today,