Q2 2020 Electrocomponents PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Oct 08, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Lindsley Ruth - Electrocomponents plc - CEO & Director



Thank you very much, Carl, and good morning, everyone. This is Lindsley Ruth, CEO. I'm joined by David Egan, our CFO of Electrocomponents plc, from bright and sunny Heathrow this morning. This is a trading statement covering the first half of our financial year to March of 2020.



Overall, we're pleased with our outperformance in the first half. We continue to deliver good growth and market share gains in spite of a tougher-than-expected market backdrop and increased uncertainty in some of our key markets. Our relentless focus on the customer, digital leadership and sales force effectiveness continues to be key in driving