Nov 12, 2019

Presentation

Nov 12, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* David John Egan

Electrocomponents plc - CFO, Interim CEO & Director

* Debbie Lentz

Electrocomponents plc - President of Global Supply Chain

* Mike England

Electrocomponents plc - President of EMEA - RS Components



Conference Call Participants

* Henry Carver

Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst

* Rory Edward McKenzie

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - European Support Services Analyst

* Sanjay Kumar Vidyarthi

Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



David John Egan - Electrocomponents plc - CFO, Interim CEO & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Electrocomponents plc Interim Results ended the 30th September 2019. I'm David Egan, the CFO for the group. Joining me here today to help present is Debbie Lentz, our