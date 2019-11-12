Nov 12, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 12, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* David John Egan
Electrocomponents plc - CFO, Interim CEO & Director
* Debbie Lentz
Electrocomponents plc - President of Global Supply Chain
* Mike England
Electrocomponents plc - President of EMEA - RS Components
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Henry Carver
Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst
* Rory Edward McKenzie
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - European Support Services Analyst
* Sanjay Kumar Vidyarthi
Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
=====================
David John Egan - Electrocomponents plc - CFO, Interim CEO & Director
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Electrocomponents plc Interim Results ended the 30th September 2019. I'm David Egan, the CFO for the group. Joining me here today to help present is Debbie Lentz, our
Half Year 2020 Electrocomponents PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 12, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...