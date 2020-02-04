Feb 04, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to today's Electrocomponents' Trading Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. And I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. David Egan. Please go ahead, sir.
David John Egan - Electrocomponents plc - CFO, Interim CEO & Director
Thank you very much, Carl, and good morning, everyone. This is David Egan, the Chief Financial Officer of Electrocomponents. And I'm joined here today by Polly Elvin, our Head of Investor Relations. But before we go on to talk through our trading update, I just wanted to touch briefly on the announcement that we made this morning on Lindsley Ruth, our Chief Executive. Back in November, we announced that Lindsley would be taking time out of the business for treatment of a medical condition. I'm very pleased to say that Lindsley will return to his position as Chief Executive on February 10, and we are all very much looking forward to welcoming him back.
Now
Q3 2020 Electrocomponents PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript
