Jun 02, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Presentation

Jun 02, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* David John Egan

Electrocomponents plc - CFO & Director

* Lindsley Ruth

Electrocomponents plc - CEO & Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Kean Marden

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Head of Business Services Equity Research

* Rajesh Kumar

HSBC, Research Division - Analyst

* Samuel James Bland

JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst



=====================

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Electrocomponents 2020 Full Year Results Presentation. My name is Rachel, and I'll be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions)



I will hand over to your host to begin. Lindsley, please go ahead.



Lindsley Ruth - Electrocomponents plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the virtual Fiscal Year 2020 Full Year