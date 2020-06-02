Jun 02, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT
Presentation
Jun 02, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* David John Egan
Electrocomponents plc - CFO & Director
* Lindsley Ruth
Electrocomponents plc - CEO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Kean Marden
Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Head of Business Services Equity Research
* Rajesh Kumar
HSBC, Research Division - Analyst
* Samuel James Bland
JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst
=====================
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Electrocomponents 2020 Full Year Results Presentation. My name is Rachel, and I'll be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions)
I will hand over to your host to begin. Lindsley, please go ahead.
Lindsley Ruth - Electrocomponents plc - CEO & Director
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the virtual Fiscal Year 2020 Full Year
Full Year 2020 Electrocomponents PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jun 02, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...