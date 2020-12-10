Electrocomponents PLC to Acquire Synovos Inc Call Transcript

Dec 10, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Lucy Sharma - Electrocomponents plc - Head of IR



Good morning. I'm Lucy Sharma, Investor Relations at Electrocomponents, and I'm joined by Lindsley Ruth, our CEO; and David Egan, our CFO. Thank you for joining this call.



We have announced this morning 2 acquisitions, Synovos and Needlers, and a proposed placing of GBP 180 million of our ordinary shares, about 5% of our share capital. We have released the announcement on a short set of presentation slides this morning, which are on our website. Lindsley and David are going to use the presentation as the base to give you an overview of what we have announced, and then we'll open up for Q&A.



Thank you. Lindsley, over to you.



Lindsley Ruth - Electrocomponents plc - CEO & Director



Thank you very much, Lucy, and a happy very early morning to all of you. I am joining today from the United States. David's joining us from the United Kingdom. And firstly, most importantly, I hope everyone is keeping well and healthy. Health and safety remains the #1 priority for us as a company internally as