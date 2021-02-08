Q3 2021 Electrocomponents PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Electrocomponents Trading Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Monday, 8th of February 2021.



I would now like to hand the conference over to the first speaker today, Mr. David Egan. Thank you, and please go ahead.



David John Egan - Electrocomponents plc - CFO & Director



Thank you, Maria, and good morning. This is David, CFO of Electrocomponents. Lindsley Ruth, our CEO, remains based in Texas. And given it's currently 2 a.m. there, I will be hosting today's call. Sorry for those of you that had some challenges coming on to this call and for the slight delay in the start. This trading update covers our performance for the 4 months to 31 January 2021. We have delivered a strong revenue performance, fully reflecting the hard work and commitment shown across our teams during these challenging and ever-changing times. This is no mean feat, as our people have juggled increased pressure on their own personal lives,