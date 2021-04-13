Electrocomponents PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Apr 13, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

David John Egan - Electrocomponents plc - CFO & Director



Good morning. This is David Egan, CFO of Electrocomponents. Lindsley Ruth, our CEO, is still in Texas, where it's currently 2 a.m. in the morning, so I will be hosting today's call.



This trading update covers our performance for the fourth quarter and full year to the 31st of March 2021. We delivered full year like-for-like revenue growth of 1%. Our resilience in the first half and strong recovery in the second are a testament to our teams and their ability to adapt to the difficulties faced this year. Our employees did an amazing job. It also demonstrates the strength of our proposition, which is resonating with both our customers and suppliers.



As a group, we definitely stepped up to the challenge that the pandemic brought, looking after