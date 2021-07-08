Q1 2022 Electrocomponents PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Jul 08, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Electrocomponents Q1 Trading Update Conference Call. My name is Elliot, and I will be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to our host, Lindsley Ruth, to begin. Lindsley, please go ahead.



Lindsley Ruth - Electrocomponents plc - CEO & Director



Thank you very much, Elliot, and good morning, everyone. This is Lindsley Ruth, CEO of Electrocomponents, and I'm somewhat delighted to be back in the U.K. again.



I'm certainly delighted on Saturday, but a little concerned certainly over the rise in COVID cases, as I think many of you are, especially with the Delta variant. So welcome, first of all, to our trading update covering our performance for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.



I will hand you over to David Egan, our CFO, to go through the quarterly details as normal in a few minutes. But certainly, I couldn't resist joining him for this update, number one, to say congratulations to England for making your first finals in 55 years in the Euros. I think -- I've been back for the Ukraine