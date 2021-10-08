Q2 2021 Electrocomponents PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Oct 08, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

David John Egan - Electrocomponents plc - CFO & Director



Thanks, Jordan, and good morning, everyone. And this is David Egan, Chief Financial Officer of Electrocomponents plc. Welcome to our trading update covering our performance for the first half for the period ended 30 September 2021.



Trading during the first half has been strong and ahead of our expectations. We have benefited from a stronger market backdrop, particularly electronics, but delivered market share gains through our industry-leading product availability and breadth, fast delivery service and omnichannel offer. Most importantly though, our performance is being driven by our people and everything that they do.



We continue to see a change in culture within our group. We've invested in talent, empowered our leaders and incentivized our teams with targets that