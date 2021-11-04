Nov 04, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Nov 04, 2021 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Andrea Barrett

* Lindsley Ruth

Electrocomponents plc - CEO & Director



=====================

Lindsley Ruth - Electrocomponents plc - CEO & Director



Hello, everyone. Electrocomponents has been on a 2-year journey to establish and strengthen our environmental social governance, ESG approach. And today, we are proud to take the next steps and making amazing happen for a better world. Today, we are sharing our 2030 ESG approach called For a better world, which is our action plan to support a more sustainable and inclusive world. We're sharing this with our investors, our customers and suppliers, and most importantly, all of our people.



I believe that having a strong ESG approach is critical to accelerate the delivery of our Destination 2025 strategy and beyond. And for us to become a truly exceptional company. Purpose-driven companies drive long-term value for all of their stakeholders, striving to create benefits for the triple bottom