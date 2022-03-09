Electrocomponents PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Lindsley Ruth - Electrocomponents plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. This is Lindsley Ruth, Chief Executive Officer of Electrocomponents plc, and I'm joined today by David Egan, our Chief Financial Officer. Welcome to our trading update covering our performance till March 4 of 2022.



We've continued to outperform the market. Our momentum has built from the start of the year to deliver stronger performance over the last 9 weeks than expected. This has been achieved despite the challenging environment and toughening comps.



I want to start by thanking our people and teams. Our people are our strongest and most powerful differentiator, and we never underestimate the value they bring to all of our stakeholders. Crucially, everyone has worked very hard, even more so given that the COVID Omicron variant has been more contagious than previous strains, and that's driven more temporary absences throughout the business.



We are driving market share gains as our product and service solutions continue to resonate with the market. We believe this is due to our ability to source