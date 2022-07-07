Q1 2023 RS Group PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Jul 07, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Lindsley Ruth - RS Group plc - CEO & Director



Good morning. I'm Lindsley Ruth, Chief Executive Officer of RS Group, formerly Electrocomponents, and I'm joined by David Egan, our Chief Financial Officer. Welcome to our Q1 trading update to June 30, 2022. Firstly, I'd like to thank our people who continue to work hard and have delivered another strong performance. Our people are the most powerful driver of our success, and we never underestimate the value they bring to all of our stakeholders. In recognition of their contribution, we have proposed an all-employee journey to greatness share scheme so that everyone benefits from delivering our strategy and we've continued to outperform the market.



Our ability to source product has enabled us to maintain strong availability of our broad product range at a time of continued industry supply chain constraints, being focused on solving our customers' problems, especially through our solutions offer and making it easy for our customers to order through our omnichannel platform allows us to deliver a fast and responsive service and our customers to