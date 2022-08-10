Aug 10, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



I will now hand over to your host, Lucy Sharma, to begin. Lucy, over to you.



Lucy Sharma - RS Group plc - Head of IR



Good afternoon and good morning. This is Lucy Sharma, Investor Relations for RS Group plc, formerly Electrocomponents, and I'm joined on this call by Lindsley Ruth, our CEO; and David Egan, our CFO.



Earlier today, we announced an agreement to acquire Risoul. Please find on the Investor Relations section of our website, rsgroup.com, a short presentation on Risoul and the opportunity this brings RS, which we will talk through before we answer your questions.



So over to you, Lindsley.



Lindsley Ruth - RS Group plc - CEO & Director



Thank you very much, Lucy, and thank you to everyone for joining this call today. I'm coming to you from Texas, I'm heading to Mexico to Risoul in a few hours for the next 2 days.



