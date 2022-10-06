Half Year 2023 RS Group PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Oct 06, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to today's RS Group plc Trading Update Conference Call. My name is Bailey, and I'll be your moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to pass the call over to Lindsley Ruth, CEO. Lindsley, please go ahead.
Lindsley Ruth - RS Group plc - CEO & Director
Thank you very much. I'm Lindsley Ruth, Chief Executive Officer of the RS Group, and I'm joined today by David Egan, our Chief Financial Officer. So welcome to our Q2 Trading Update to the 30th of September 2022.
We've delivered another strong performance this quarter due to the hard work and dedication of our teams and I would attribute that to the culture that we've established. We continue to invest in our people and our culture. We are fundamental in driving our performance. And to say thank you for their hard work, and in recognition of the more difficult economic backdrop around the world, we're giving all our permanent employees a GBP 500 award in November.
We've had an exciting summer as we started to rebrand our business to RS around the
